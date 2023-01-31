Emir of Dutse dies at 78

The Emir of Dutse in Jigawa State, Dr. Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi II, is dead.

According to available information, the Emir died on Tuesday after a protracted illness at a hospital in Abuja.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwalu Daladi Sankara, confirmed the death in a statement in Dutse.

Sankara said Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar had condoled the family members and people of the state over the loss.

Abubakar described the late Emir, 78, as a true leader and a respected figure in the community, who was known for his wisdom, compassion and dedication to the wellbeing of his people.

The Governor also recognised the Emir’s contributions to the growth and development of Dutse and his positive impact on the community.

“The death the emir has been met with sadness and mourning in the community and across the state,” the governor said.

Abubakar prayed Allah to comfort the bereaved family and loved ones during this difficult time, adding that his legacies would live on through the countless lives he touched.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Government announced that the funeral prayer of the late Emir would hold on Wednesday at 2pm at Dutse Central Prayer Ground.

Born on December 27, 1944, Sanusi was installed the third Emir of Dutse in 1995 after the demise of his father, Muhammad Sanusi