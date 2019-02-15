Elections: Nigerians predict peaceful conduct, large voter turnout

Amid fears of violence in some quarters, some Nigerians have predicted that Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections will be generally peaceful.

The respondents, who spoke of their expectations to the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Friday, include politicians, clerics, members of the academia and ordinary citizens.

Itiako Ikpokpo, chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Delta State chapter, said fears that security agents would be used to intimidate voters were unfounded.

Ikpokpo noted that as Nigerians themselves, the security agents would not allow themselves to be used to subvert the wish of the people.

The ALGON boss, who doubles as chairman of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, also expressed confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said: “INEC has been transparent so far, and it is my hope that they will remain neutral throughout the exercise.”

Speaking in similar vein, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, founder of the Muslim Rights Concern, said he didn’t foresee any violence in on Saturday.

However, Akintola appealed to the youth not to allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians to foment trouble.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari appealed to the youths in his nationwide broadcast yesterday, and we are urging them to resist any temptation to be used as instruments of violence.

“The children of those trying to use you are abroad, enrolled in some of the best schools in the world.

“So, any politicians that give you gun or cutlass to go and snatch ballot box or kill, tell them to put their children in the forefront.”

Dr Emmanuel Ufuofu-Biri, another respondent and Associate Professor of Mass Communication at the Delta State University, Abraka, predicted a large voter turnout.

“The presidential election is going to be a surprise in the sense that where people expect trouble and violence there will be peaceful voting,” Ufuofu-Biri, who is the Head of the Department of Mass Communication of the institution, said.