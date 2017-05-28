Elections: I didn’t submit any petition to House of Reps, says Fatai-Williams

LATEST NEWS:
NAN

house-of-rep.jpg
The House, through its Committee on Sports, had said that the aquatic federation and 10 others had petitioned the Ministry of Youth and Sports for dissolving their boards before their tenure elapsed

The immediate past President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, Babatunde Fatai-Williams, on Thursday said that he did not sign or submit any petition to the House of Representatives.
The House, through its Committee on Sports, had said that the aquatic federation and 10 others had petitioned the Ministry of Youth and Sports for dissolving their boards before their tenure elapsed.
The committee’s Chairman, Buka Lawal, had on Tuesday said the federations wrote a petition stating that their tenure would expire in November and not in May as obtainable in other federations.
Meanwhile, Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth Sport, had on May 5 dissolved the boards of all the federations ahead of the election of boards on June 13.
Fatai-Williams told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja, that he did not know how the petition got to the House, adding that he was preparing for re-election on June 13.
He said: “I never wrote any petition. I never signed or submitted any petition.
“I don’t know how it arose or what gave cause to that statement.
“Election process has started. I have been campaigning. How will I be campaigning if I want the election to hold in November?
“This is an election year and election can hold any time. So, what I am sure of is that, neither I nor the federation wrote any petition.”
The federations affected alongside Aquatics are Boxing, Cycling, Golf, Hockey, Kick boxing, Kung-fu, Rowing, Sailing and Yatching, Scrabble, Shooting and Rugby.


