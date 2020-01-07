Ekiti House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed Mr Kayode Fasakin as the new Auditor-General for Ekiti Local Governments’ financial records.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Fasakin was confirmed at Tuesday’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Funminiyi Afuye.

The motion for the confirmation of Fasakin was moved by Gboyega Aribisogan, the Majority Leader and seconded by Abiodun Fawekun of Ido/Osi Constituency 1.

Contributing during the screening exercise, Mr Adeoye Aribasoye (Ikole 2) and Lateef Akanle, (Ekiti East 2) described Fasakin as a man suitable for the job.

They said Fasakin had the professional dexterity and qualification to occupy the position.

The speaker thanked his colleagues who were on recess for honouring the call to duty for the confirmation of Fasakin.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after his confirmation, Fasakin promised to bring new innovation to auditing.

He thanked Governor Kayode Fayemi for the confidence reposed in him.

Fasakin, until his new appointment, was a Director in the Office of the State Auditor-General.