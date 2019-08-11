The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Sunday in Sokoto urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of godliness, and peaceful coexistence in the interest of national unity.

Abubakar who made the call in his Eid-el-Kabir message, urged Nigerians to improve in terms of charity, perseverance and spiritual intercession for the nation.

He said: “Today is a day of sacrifice, we must seek divine intervention in all our activities, I appeal to all of you to pray for peace and unity of the country.

“We should pray and support our leaders to succeed in the effort of sustaining the peace and progress of the nation.

“We have seen a lot of commitments and dedication in the fight against insecurity, with our support and fervent prayers, we will surely succeed.”

The royal father urged Muslim faithful to always reflect on, and uphold the virtues of the Eid-el-Kabir such as patience, perseverance and brotherliness.

He added: “I wish all Nigerians happy sallah celebration, I urge us to exude the fear of Allah in all our activities.”