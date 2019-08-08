The Lagos State Government has assured fun lovers, tourists and religious faithful that all the various Parks and Beaches across the State are ready and in good shape to accommodate thousands of residents during the forthcoming Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

The Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abosede Adelaja, who disclosed this in Alausa while fielding questions from journalists, noted that Lagos is blessed with a beautiful and serene coastline of Beaches, Bays, Gardens and Parks as well as monuments and historical sites that are ideal for family picnics, sight-seeing and entertainment.

Adelaja described Lagos, the State of Aquatic Splendour, as the most visited by Tourists and Holiday Makers in the country due to its unique culture, arts, hospitality, entertainment and leisure.

According to her: “The Ministry in line with the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is working assiduously in making the State tourist centres – Gardens, Parks, Beaches, Barracoon Slave Market, Badagry Beach, Slave Route ‘Point of No Return’ at Gberefu Island and other spots – more attractive, serene and secure for visitors and tourists, as part of the home-grown strategy to develop the Sector.”

Adelaja applauded the State Government’s commitment to tourism development, stressing that the administration’s decision to include entertainment and tourism in the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda is a step in the right direction.

She averred that the vision of the present administration for the Sector will, apart from contributing significantly to the State’s earning, provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths and a viable platform for Creative Arts and Talents Development.

She advised fun seekers to consider safety first, listen to instructions from Safety Guards deployed across the Beaches, watch out for warning signals and symbols, obtain weather information and forecast as well as remain security conscious while keeping their surroundings clean.