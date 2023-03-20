EFCC arrests four top NCAA officials over alleged N2b Duty Tour Allowance fraud

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested four top officials of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, PRNigeria is reporting.

PRNigeria gathered the NCAA officials were arrested over alleged N2 billion “Duty Tour Allowance” fraud in the Agency.

The suspects are include Bilkisu Adamu Sani, Director, Finance and Accounts; Hart Benson Fimienye, Deputy General Manager, Treasury; Obene Jenbarimiema Turniel, Deputy General Manger, Management Accounts; and Nathaniel Terna Kaainjo, General Manger, Accounts and Stores.

A credible source told PRNigeria that Nathaniel was taken into EFCC’s custody on March 16, 2023, while the others were arrested on March 20, 2023 and are currently being grilled by a team of operatives at the anti-graft Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

PRNigeria.