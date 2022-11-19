EFCC arrests 18 internet fraudsters in Kwara State

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested 18 internet fraudsters in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Friday.

Its spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said “the suspects were smoked out of their hideouts at different locations following credible intelligence information.

“They were arrested at Sobi, Akerebiata and Las Vegas Estate, Asa Dam, Ilorin.

“The suspects, mostly in their early twenties, include six students of a reputable tertiary institution in Kwara, a footballer, a fashion designer, a Bitcoin dealer, a laundryman and an online betting gambler, among others.”

Uwukaren added that five exotic cars, 32 different brands of mobile phones, eight laptops and some incriminating materials were recovered from the suspects.

Uwujaren stated also that the suspects would be charged in court at the conclusion of investigation.





