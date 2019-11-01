Operatives of the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, Port Harcourt Zonal Office have arrested 11 suspected internet fraudsters in a residential apartment in Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested on Friday based on intelligence and surveillance of their suspected fraudulent activities.

The suspects are: Chineyeze Aborchi Bernard, John Amos, Pinima Onyamon, Ibifuro Kingsley, Deele Noble, Samuel Francis, Christian Mfoniso, Tenalo Doomate, Mamah Uchenna Boniface, Pedro Fortune Tyger and Ikechukwu Ugwu Ifeanyi.

Items recovered from them includes 16 mobile phones of various brands, one HP laptop, one Wi-Fi and one modem device as well as a Toyota Corolla car.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, the spokesman of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Commission has commenced investigation of nine suspected illegal oil bunkerers and 15 vehicles handed over to the Port Harcourt office by the Nigerian Army.

The suspects: Emeka Kingsley, Ejianya Chigozie, Friday Okechukwu, Nwodo Daniel, Emmanuel Thomas, Danjuma Muhammed, Usman Inuwa, Chigbundu Williams and Felix Ogu Mupe were arrested by the anti-bunkering team of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State and handed over to the EFCC on Friday.

Fifteen vehicles, comprising six trucks and nine others, were also arrested alongside the suspects.

Brigadier General G. M. Mutkut said the suspects were arrested with suspected illegally refined petroleum products from illegal bunkering sites at different locations and dates within Rivers State.

Principal Detective Superintendent Lawan Ahmed received the suspects on behalf of the EFCC.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.