EFCC Arraigns two for N20.5m fraud in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission on March 25, 2024 arraigned Sufiyanu Yahaya and Mudassir Rabiu Idris before Justice ibrahim Musa Karaye of the Kano State High Court on one-count separate charges bordering on misappropriation of funds to the tune of N20.5 million.

The anti-graft agency revealed this in a statement it made available to the media on Friday on the arraignment.

While Yahaya allegedly misappropriated a sum of N11.5 million belonging to a petitioner meant for the supply of rice, Idris allegedly misappropriated the sum of N9 million belonging to a petitioner meant for the purchase of 360 pieces of solar panels.

The charge against Yahaya reads: “That you Safiyanu Yahaya sometime in September 2022 in Kano State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court misappropriated the sum of N11,500,000.00 for the supply of Rice sent to your corporate account no. 0503548882 with account name: SYU Rahama General Enterprises domiciled with Sterling Bank by Imran Ismail to which you are the sole signatory of the account and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 309 of the same Law.”

The charge against Idris reads: “That You, MUDASSIR RABIU IDRIS ‘m’ sometime in 2022 at Kano, Kano State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court dishonestly misappropriated to your own use, to wit: the sum of N9,000,000 (Nine million naira) only belonging to Auwalu Abubakar which was meant for the purchase of 360 pieces of solar panels and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 308 of the Penal Code Act and punishable under Section 309 of the same Act.”

Both defendants pleaded not guilty when their charges were read to them.

In view of their pleas, counsel to the prosecution, A.H. El-Badawi and Sadiq Kurawa prayed the court for a trial date.

Counsel to Yahaya, Y. A. Dauda, filed an affidavit for bail on behalf of the defendant praying the court to admit his client to bail.

Justice Karaye granted bail to Yahaya in the sum of N12 million with two sureties who must be verified by the EFCC.

Idris was not yet admitted to bail.

The Judge adjourned both cases till May 27, 2024 for commencement of trial and remanded the two defendants at a correctional centre.