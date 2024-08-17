Edo PDP raises alarm over rogue policemen attacking, kidnapping party chieftains

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has called on the Inspector General of Police, Assistant Inspector General of Police Zone 5, and the State Commissioner of Police to look into the case of some suspected rogue policemen from the Intelligence Response Team in Abuja who are believed to have been paid huge sums by the All Progressives Congress to harass, attack and kidnap PDP chieftains across the three senatorial districts of the State.

A statement by the 2024 Edo State Governorship PDP Campaign Council on Friday, said the team need to be reined in.

The Deputy Director General for Media and Publicity of the PDP Campaign Council for the 2024 Edo Governorship Election, Rev. Olu Martins, alleged that the rogue police officers, reportedly led by a Chief Superintendent of Police, Ibrahim Angbasa, have been operating outside the scope of their job, carrying AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, harassing and arresting PDP chieftains across the State.

The statement reads: “The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is calling on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 5, and the State’s Commissioner of Police to look into the case of some suspected rogue policemen from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja who are believed to have been paid huge sums by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to harass, attack and kidnap PDP chieftains across the three (3) senatorial districts of the State.

“These suspected rogue mufti-wearing police officers led by CSP Ibrahim Angbasa , have been operating outside the scope of their job, carrying AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, harassing and arresting PDP chieftains across the State.

“Since they began their sinister operations, they have arrested Hon. Kingsley Osahon, the Counselor Representing Ward 10, in Esan North East Local Government Area of the State, and a few other people who we currently don’t have their details.

“We are also aware that they have a long list of major PDP chieftains across the State’s three senatorial districts who they are planning to abduct for the political purpose of weakening the PDP ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for September 21, 2024.

“Some names believed to be on this list include the Chairman of Esan North East Local Government Area (LGA), Dr. Kelly Inedegbor, among others, whose identities have yet to be confirmed.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 5, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, and other security agencies to step in and stop these harassments by this suspected band of rogue police operatives believed to be on illegal duty.

“The Edo State PDP is calling for a stop to all forms of intimidation and devious plots to silence our party leaders, as no amount of threat will hinder the defeat that awaits the APC in the September 21st governorship election.”

