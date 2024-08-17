Kalu salutes Babangida at 83

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatization and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former Military President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida, on the occasion of his 83rd birthday.

Acknowledging the contributions of the former President to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that Babangida is a highly detribalised Nigerian with passion for a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The former governor emphasised that the former president is an accomplished statesman who is committed to national well being.

In a goodwill message, Kalu applauded Babangida’s giant strides in and out of public office.

He said: “I join family, friends, associates and well-wishers in celebrating former President Ibrahim Babangida as he clocks 83.

“The former President having served the country in various positions diligently should be applauded for his giant accomplishments in public service.

“During his tenure as President, Nigeria witnessed robust infrastructural development and creation of more states to accelerate development.

“The former President is a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation.

“Leaders will continue to tap from the wealth of experience of Babangida.

“I pray for longer life for the former President while wishing him a joyous birthday anniversary.”

