Woman arrested with AK-47 hidden in sack of garri

Operatives of the Special Tactical Squad of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a 30-year-old woman, Hauwa Yusuf, with one AK47 and four AK magazines inside a sack of garri.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed the arrest on Friday in Abuja during her parade.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, during the parade of Yusuf alongside other suspects at the STS Headquarters, said she was arrested on the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

He said Yusuf has confessed that a notorious bandit terrorising Katsina State, Aminu Basullube, sent her to take delivery of the arms in Danum Madam Camp.

He said, “On August 14, 2024, just recently, acting on intelligence, operatives of STS intercepted one Hauwa Yusuf ‘F’ 30 years of Dutsin-Ma LGA of Katsina State.

“The suspect was arrested while in transit from Lafia Nasarawa State to Katsina State, inside a Sienna Bus along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

“A search was conducted and one AK-47 Rifle without Breach Number and four AK magazines concealed inside a white sack of garri were recovered from the suspect.

“During the interrogation, the suspect confessed that it was one Aminu Basullube, a notorious bandit terrorising Katsina State general axis, who sent her to take delivery of the arms in Danum Madam Camp, Katsina State.”

Yusuf told newsmen: “I never knew that it was an arm that was inside.

“They asked me to go and bring millet.

“And unfortunately, they did not bring garri for me.

“Even when I saw the thing, I was apprehensive.

“I was given N130,000 to take the garri to Katsina.

“My transport fare is N15,000.

“I made a mistake by not asking questions.”

