Lawmakers elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress into the Edo State House of Assembly have said the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, cannot intimidate them into picking Assembly leaders of his choice.

The lawmakers said this on Monday at a news conference in Benin.

They accused Obaseki of attempting to truncate democracy by refusing to send a proclamation letter for the Assembly to its Clerk.

Washinton Osifo said the governor was usurping the powers of the legislature by refusing to allow the Assembly function.

Osifo said Obaseki, no matter how powerful, could not impose a Speaker or Deputy Speaker on the legislature.

It will be recalled that the leadership of the party over the weekend zoned the Assembly positions to different senatorial districts, but the action did not go down well with the 19 lawmakers.

But Osifo said: “We urge all well-meaning individuals, including Oba Ewuare II and President Muhammadu Buhari, to prevail on Governor Obaseki to issue the letter of proclamation to enable the Edo State House of Assembly function.

“We are ready to defend our democracy and the sanctity of the legislature.”