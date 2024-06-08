Ebonyi: LEAP Africa builds youths’ capacity on government projects tracking

Selected Ebonyi youths have been trained and commissioned to track and report the direction and progress of government capital projects in Ebonyi communities.



The training was organised by a budding social educator, Azubuike Michael Mgbebu, under a project tagged ‘Government Sponsored Project Tracking, GSPT.

It was sponsored by a non profit organization, Leadership Effectiveness, Accountability and Professionalism LEAP-Africa and Nigeria Youth Future Funds (NYFF).



The youths, thirty in number, designated as Community Trackers were drawn, 10 from each of the three local government areas selected for the first phase of the exercise, comprising Ikwo, Ezza South and Abakaliki.



The youths, trained and certified on active citizenship, advocacy, stakeholders engagement and effective project tracking were commissioned to reach different communities, stakeholders and policy makers with the view to resolving fundamental national questions and facilitating good governance in Nigeria.



They were also to track government projects with the view to holding elected leaders accountable as a means towards enshrining transparency in governance system.



Speaking to newsmen during the three-day training held at the headquarters of the selected LGAs, the lead facilitator and beneficiary of one of the LEAP AFRICA’s 2024 individual project grantee fund for Ebonyi state, Mgbebu, said he was motivated to embark on the project by his desire to meaningfully contribute in addressing some social issues in the country by leveraging on the veritable platform provided by LEAP Africa.



He added that the project was designed to facilitate and promote good governance, community development and ensure accountability from public office holders.



He called on community leaders and other stakeholders to give the trackers the needed assistance and cooperation to ensure that the project achieved the desired outcome



Mgbebu added: “The Community Trackers in these three local government areas of implementation have been properly trained to engage with stakeholders and to track government projects within their communities, especially those awarded from 2015-2019 by the state government.



“The projects to be tracked are those abandoned, uncompleted, dilapidated and those shoddily executed by the contractors.



“In Nigeria today, most projects are abandoned, uncompleted, dilapidated and some are done below standard, and these projects are awarded and funded with taxpayers’ money, so, we need to track the projects and expose leaders and contractors who do not do the right thing.



“The first phase of this project will be completed in September, 2024.



“The trackers’ findings and report when completed would be for public awareness, published in various media platforms and also shared with relevant stakeholders for their necessary action.



“The aim is not to fight anyone, but to ensure that the right things are done and that projects meant for the various communities are sited, completed and of the best standards.



Mgbebu advised the trackers to own the project, show diligence and dedication without bias in the exercise.

Some of the trackers, Paul Eche from Ikwo, Shadrach Anyigor from Ezza South and Michael Kobo from Abakaliki appreciated LEAP Africa for the opportunity to be part of the project



They noted that the training has tremendously increased their knowledge on project tracking, advocacy, youth civic engagement, and stakeholders’ engagement and pledged to discharge their assigned duties with professionalism and according to the template provided by the funders and the grantee.