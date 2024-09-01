Dominican University signs MoU with NISER

In a bid to foster academic collaboration and strengthen institutional ties, the Vice Chancellor of Dominican University, Prof Jacinta Opara, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research in Ibadan on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

During the visit, the Vice Chancellor held quality discussions with the Director-General of NISER, Prof. Anthonia Taiye Simbine and other senior officials.

They explored potential areas of partnership and knowledge sharing between the two institutions for mutual benefit.

A partnership agreement was signed and entered into force between the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research and Dominican University,

Ibadan. Both institutions share a commitment to advancing knowledge, research and development within the social and economic sectors, with the goal of influencing policy and fostering sustainable development in Nigeria. Through this collaboration, NISER and DUI seek to engage in joint research endeavours, promote interdisciplinary studies, and enhance their impact on policy formulation and implementation across

various sectors. NISER and DUI also commit to co-hosting platforms for sharing research results,

exchanging knowledge, respond to grant calls for implementing joint research projects and jointly produce a range of knowledge products including books, policy advisory briefs and think pieces. DUI students will be admitted for internship in NISER as long as they meet the minimum criteria.

The objective of this MoU is to establish a collaborative framework between NISER and DUI for enhanced effective delivery of their respective mandates for sustainable development. NISER and DUI shall

jointly apply for grant funds, jointly design studies, co-author knowledge products, and co-host platforms for policy dialogues and dissemination of research findings.

