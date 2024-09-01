After NYSC: A call for national job creation, youth empowerment, by Haroon Aremu Abiodun

The nation’s clarion call resounds, and the youth—our graduates—respond. Central to this national narrative is the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Some may argue that these graduates bask in the comfort of government stipends for a whole year, while others

counter, “How substantial is this money anyway? It’s merely enough to keep body and soul together.”



For many, this stipend transcends mere sustenance; it symbolises stability. Upon completion of their service year, the promise of a regular income dissipates like a mirage. As I approach the conclusion of my service year, my thoughts drift back to a reflection penned in 1993 by Yushau Shuaib, the esteemed publisher of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential.



His words resonate profoundly: “After the National Youth Service, what next? From here, where next? How long have you been fantasising and dreaming of your next port of call after dedicating your life to academic pursuits? Will you further your studies, seek employment, or perhaps get married?” If marriage is in your plans post-service, then

ensure you save up for the honeymoon.



As my time in NYSC draws to a close, I can’t help but ponder the uncertain future that awaits myself and my fellow corps members. For many, this may mark the last time they receive a government-issued salary. Some are choosing to leave the country in search of greener

pastures, convinced that this nation offers them no future.

Also Read:

Others, however, have jobs waiting for them, merely contingent on their release from service. Yet, many corps members will never earn as much as they did during their service year; some may find even better opportunities, while others remain lost amidst uncertainty. In today’s

society, we find ourselves questioning: Are we destined to join the legions of unemployed graduates? Is education no longer the key to societal recognition?



We witness individuals, armed with multiple degrees, grappling to find viable employment, seemingly rendering education as futile. The rise of the “yahoo boys,” who embody the new elite without formal education,

fosters the narrative that “school na scam.” Our education system requires rigorous restructuring and oversight, but we also need a comprehensive reorientation of our values and aspirations.



One acquaintance is willing to resort to unethical means to secure a job, even contemplating bribery for a lucrative position, craving societal approval. But what of those lacking the financial means or connections? Who stands by us?



The fear of poverty could well be the beginning of misguided pursuits.

Might some be tempted to resort to fraud, political thuggery, or even prostitution—now sanitised as “hookups”? Will others turn to terrorism or kidnapping, driven by necessity, as opportunities evaporate in the job market?



Private organisations face significant constraints in hiring, stifled by economic instability. In fact, many are laying off staff simply to stay afloat—how, then, can they possibly accommodate fresh graduates? What becomes of those of us unwilling to engage in illicit activities? Are we consigned to a life of struggle?



For some, the service year feels like an impediment to success; for others, it serves as a crucible for personal growth and dream realisation. Some may even decline job offers, viewing the pay as beneath them, while others face a daunting lack of direction.



How can we elevate our nation when out of millions of corps members, only a fraction—perhaps five hundred—find meaningful employment? And of those, many receive insufficient compensation to support a family amidst this unforgiving economy. How can youth deprived of job opportunities or financial means to foster their own ventures lift our nation?



Nigeria has devolved into a landscape where viable jobs are an elite commodity. In the 70s and 80s, even an O-level holder could readily secure employment; today, the opposite rings true. Are we not at an impasse? Is my generation not doomed to suffer for the decisions of the past? While I believe in serving my nation with humility, this conviction must be matched with tangible opportunities.



To President Bola Ahmed Tinubu: One crucial step toward alleviating terrorism and insecurity is ensuring job security for our youth. An idle mind may indeed become the devil’s workshop. If corps members exit service devoid of decent employment, they may turn to unlawful means for survival, jeopardising our nation’s safety.



In this digital age, AI has transformed many operational processes, executing tasks with an unprecedented blend of speed and efficacy. Yet, rather than perceiving AI as a threat to job security for corps members, we should embrace the potential for collaboration, where human creativity meets AI’s efficiency. Mastering this synergy could unlock exceptional possibilities in the workforce.



Mr. President, we recognize the intricacies of governance, but we implore you to place job creation for corps members and youth at the forefront of your agenda. We are eager to contribute to national development with commitment and integrity, aspiring to build our nation through unity and loyalty given the opportunity.



To our security agencies: Strengthening your efforts requires greater employment prospects for youth, particularly graduates. Doing so would alleviate the rates of insecurity plaguing our nation. Please take our concerns to the President and collaborate with experts in the field.



We advocate for a specific percentage of corps members to be employed by the government upon the conclusion of each NYSC batch yearly. This initiative would instil hope in the youth, steering them away from crimes and social vices.



To the NYSC, we extend our gratitude for the training and life lessons garnered throughout this journey. It is vital that the NYSC collaborate with the government to catalyse job creation amid an industrial revolution. Such a partnership would solidify the NYSC’s reputation as a cornerstone for job creation and national growth.



To our legislators, senators, and esteemed members of the National Assembly: We urge you to convene and enact laws that foster job creation through the NYSC scheme, thereby benefiting graduate corps members.



State governments must also step up, providing increased employment opportunities for departing corps members. This collective effort can rekindle hope among the youth and everyday citizens, paving the way for national progress. Nigeria is our home; Nigeria is who we serve.



Haroon Aremu Abiodun is a candidate for national development and a Mass Communication graduate serving with PRNigeria in Abuja.

Post Views: 0