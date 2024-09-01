Paralympics: Nigeria’s badminton sensation loses semi-final match

Nigerian Para badminton sensation, Eniola Bolaji, on Sunday lost her semi-final match in the Women Singles SL3 category to Xiaoc Zuxian of China,at the ongoing Paralympic Games in France.

Zuxian defeated Bolaji with a 2-0 victory (16-21 and 17-21).

The match was played at Porte de La Chapelle Arena in Paris.

The African record holder put up a brilliant performance, but lost to a more experienced Zuxian.

The tournament number three seed betrayed emotion after the game, crying and displaying the photography of her late coach.

Bolaji made history as the first African to play in the kock-out stage of Para-badminton.

She overwhelmed Mandeep Kaur of India in the quarterfinal by 2-0 (21-8 and 21-9) to book the semi-final slot.

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, told the News Agency of Nigeria after the match that Bolaji lost due to inexperience.

“I watched the game from the start, we are all very disappointed that she lost because she appeared to be better than her opponent.

“She lost the game herself, maybe due to her first Olympic experience and the stake is high.

“But in all, she did well and we hope she can pick up the bronze in the third place match,” Enoh said.

Bolaji will on Monday play Kozyna Oksana of Ukraine in the third place match.

Oksana lost to Synakuroh Ikhtiar of India 2-0.

