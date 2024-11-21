DNA Test: UFC champion Jon Jones discovers Nigerian ancestry

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has uncovered a deeper connection to his roots after a recent DNA test revealed that he is 42% Nigerian.

According to ESPN, a DNA result has confirmed that the mixed martial artist is predominantly of African descent.

The result revealed that he has 96% African ancestry, including 42% Nigerian, 24% from Cameroon, Congo, and Southern Bantu, 18% Mali, and 5% Benin and Togo. The remaining 4% is traced to England, Wales, and Northwestern Europe.

While Jones is 42% Nigerian, the test did not reveal which specific tribe or ethnic group he belongs to, as Nigeria is home to several diverse groups, including the Hausa, Yoruba, and Igbo.

Meanwhile, the revelation sparked excitement among Nigerian fans, with many sharing their thoughts on social media.

Jones now joins the ranks of other prominent UFC fighters with African roots, including Nigeria-born stars Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

His ancestry link to Nigeria adds to the pride of African fans who continue to celebrate their fighters on the global stage

Jones was born in Rochester, New York, to pastor Arthur and mother Camille.

Jones is widely considered one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. He has 30 fights under his belt, with 28 wins, one no contest, and one controversial loss by disqualification.

Most recently, Jones, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, successfully defended his title at UFC 309 with a third-round technical knockout against 42-year-old Stipe Miocic, who was returning to the octagon after a three-year break.

