Ogun Police confirm death of America returnee in hotel room

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the death of one Sunday Abidoye, whose lifeless body was discovered in one of the rooms at Creestar Hotel in Sagamu on Wednesday.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

According to her, the hotel’s Chief Security Officer (CSO), who preferred to be addressed as Oluwole, reported the incident regarding the discovery of the deceased customer to the police.

“On receiving the report, a team of detectives visited the scene and, on arrival, found the body of the deceased already placed inside a car outside the hotel.

“At that point, it was being prepared to be taken to the morgue by his family,” Odutola, a Superintendent of Police (SP), added.

She stated that the deceased’s brother, Jimoh Godday, residing in Imota Town in Lagos State, informed the police team that his brother had arrived in Nigeria from the U.S. on Saturday.

“He said that he had called him (Abidoye) on Monday and, when he did not get a response, visited the hotel.

“He further said that after knocking the door severally, he requested a spare key from the hotel manager to enter the room, where he discovered his brother’s lifeless body.

“Various drugs and traditional medicine were recovered from the room.

“The centre of the bed was soaked with a liquid-like substance.

“Also, a friend of the deceased, Ogunmonti Ogunwole, confirmed that he accompanied the deceased to purchase nine different types of medication the previous day due to his complaints of illness,” Odutola explained.

The police spokesperson said further that the deceased’s remains had been evacuated to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH morgue in Sagamu for an autopsy.

She disclosed that no known cause of death had been arrived at yet, adding that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.

Odutola advised that people should shun the use of drugs without following necessary medical prescriptions.(NAN)

