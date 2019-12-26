The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations of the Nigeria Police, Abdulmajid Ali, has visited his self-established orphanage in his home town, Kontagora, Niger State to share the joy of the season with the kids in the home.

Ali visited the orphanage on Thursday.

According to available information, the DIG Operations established the home in 2015 in honour of his late daughter, Majidat Ali, who was running an NGO, MJ Foundation, before her demise, to take care of the less privileged, orphans (kids) and sustain the MJ’s philosophy.

The philanthropic police boss, who visits the home regularly, went with various food items and Christmas gifts for the kids, who were full of joy to have the DIG in their midst for the season.

In his comment and goodwill message to the kids and staff of the home, Ali assured them of his commitment to charge the state government and other individuals to believe in the ideas of the orphanage home and make it achieve its aims in Niger State and Nigeria at large.

He also charged other well-to-do Nigerians to always remember the needy and put smiles on their faces as it is acceptable unto Almighty Allah.

