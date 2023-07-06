Di Maria joins Benfica as free agent for second stint

828 828

Angel Di Maria’s career in Europe came full circle on Wednesday when the winger rejoined Portuguese side Benfica, the club he played for between 2007 and 2010 when he moved from Argentina.

“Welcome home, Di Maria!” the club said following a video announcing the signing of the 35-year-old who, according to reports, has agreed a one-year contract.

Di Maria’s first stint with the Portuguese champions was the prelude to his big move to Spanish giants Real Madrid, with whom he won a league title, two domestic cups and the Champions League.

The Argentine spent last season with Serie A side Juventus after seven successful years with Paris St. Germain.

Di Maria will join close friend and compatriot, Nicolas Otamendi, his teammate for Argentina in last year’s World Cup-winning campaign, at his new club.

Reuters/NAN.