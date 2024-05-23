DHQ to Governor: Substantiate your allegations military profiting from terrorism

The Defence Headquarters has urged Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State to approach the Military High Command to substantiate his allegation that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has been aiding and profiting from terrorism activities in the state.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, made the demand on Wednesday in Abuja.

Buba said the governor made the allegation when he granted an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on April 5.

According to him, the military is subservient to all elected government representatives and therefore regards the relationship with utmost respect.

He said in a statement he issued: “In the light of the aforementioned statement of the governor, the AFN elects not to join words with him but would encourage him to approach the military high command to substantiate his allegations.

“It is worthy of note to state that, the AFN led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of criminality in the conduct of operations across the country.

“It is for this reason that, there are standing court martial to treat any form of misbehaviour by troops especially those that portray the military negatively to the general populace.

“Meanwhile, the military remains unperturbed by such statements capable of demoralizing or dampening the spirit of troops in operational theatres.

“Rather, we will continue on the trajectory of conducting operations as well as working assiduously in the fight against terrorism.”

Buba said the armed forces is for Nigerians and urged citizens to own it and also report any credible observed bad conduct within the ranks so that they could face the appropriate military justice system.