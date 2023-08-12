DHQ speaks on call for Military to overthrow President Tinubu

The Defence Headquarters has reacted to a call on the Military to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Eagle Online recalls that the call was contained in a report on welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Reacting to the call on Saturday in a statement, the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, said it was not only unpatriotic, but wicked.

Gusau said contrary to insinuations in the report, the welfare of the AFN was being properly taken care of.

He said the Military was indeed better off under democratic rule.

He said: “The Defence Headquarters frown at a report being circulated online about welfare issues in the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“The report’s call on the military to interfere in our democracy is highly unpatriotic, wicked, and an attempt to distract the Armed Forces of Nigeria from performing its

constitutional responsibilities.

“While the leadership of the AFN gives priority to welfare of its personnel however, we detest any attempt by any individual or group to instigate the law abiding Armed Forces of Nigeria to embark on any unconstitutional change of government in our country.

“We wish to state unequivocally that the military is happy and better under democracy and will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy in our country.

The AFN under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa is determined to ensure complete subordination of the Armed Forces to constitutional authority under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and will not be distracted from its roles that are well defined in the 1999 constitution (as amended).”