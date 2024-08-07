Detention of Oluajo, other protesters: RULAAC seeks intervention of NHRC

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre has petitioned the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, demanding the release of Babatunde Oluajo and other citizens taken away and detained incommunicado by suspected agents of the Department of State Service in connection with the nationwide protest against hunger and hardship

The Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, made this known on Tuesday in a petition to the NHRC.

Nwanguma said the petition was necessary to draw the attention of the NHRC and request its intervention to secure the release of Oluajo and others.

He explained that RULAAC received information about the arrest of Oluajo, aka Sankara, a human rights activist and anti-corruption campaigner, and Michael Adaramoye, National Coordinator of Youth Rights Campaign, in Abuja.

He said: “They and others were arrested by the State Security Service (SSS) at about 2am on Monday, August 5, 2024.

“RULAAC views the continued clamp down on citizens participating in, or associated with, the peaceful protest in Nigeria against economic hardship and widespread suffering in Nigeria under the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration as undemocratic.

“It is never an offence when citizens peacefully protest to call the attention of government to their plight and the pains of their fellow citizens.

“The citizens are simply making legitimate demands for good governance.

“The repressive clampdown by security agencies underscores the government’s insensitivity and despotic disposition.”

According to the activist, the continued clampdown on protesters and protest organisers in Nigeria was contrary to the claim by the Tinubu government that it respects the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.

Nwanguma added: “It reflects an intolerance for dissent and demonstrates insincerity and hypocrisy by the same government that acknowledges the right of citizens to freedom of expression and the right to demand good governance devoid of corruption.

“Such actions show a lack of respect for human rights and democratic ideals and undermine the government’s credibility in promoting and protecting these rights.

“The use of force, intimidation, and arbitrary arrests to suppress peaceful protesters is unacceptable in a democratic society and goes against the principles of freedom of expression and assembly as enshrined in international human rights treaties that Nigeria has ratified.”

Nwanguma said RULAAC therefore called on the NHRC to ensure the immediate release of all citizens arrested by the DSS and other security agencies in connection with the peaceful exercise of their democratic rights.

He added: “The government should respect citizens’ rights to protest peacefully and dialogue with them to address their grievances rather than clampdown on them.”

