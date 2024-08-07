Heirs Insurance Group appoints Independent Non-Executive Directors

Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance provider, has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Puri and Sonny Iroche as Independent Non-Executive Directors of its non-life insurance business, Heirs General.

The appointments, according to a statement issued on Tuesday, further strengthen HIG’s governance and leadership team.

HIG has enjoyed rapid growth since its launch in 2021 as consumers benefit from the Group’s unique offering of digitally driven insurance products and customer-centric service proposition.

Puri is an accomplished financial services leader, with over 30 years of experience in banking, fintech, and FMCG industries.

He was Group Executive Director at the United Bank for Africa and serves on the board of RedTech and Nigeria Breweries.

He brings a deep understanding of the African financial industry and the ability to navigate complex market dynamics.

Iroche has over four decades of experience in finance, investment promotion, and economic advisory.

He serves as the Executive Chairman of Strategic Alliance Promotion Company and has held leadership positions at the Transmission Company of Nigeria and United Capital Plc.

He also serves as a special advisor to the Board of Governors of the African Leadership Institute.

Commenting, Tony O. Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings, said: “We are pleased to welcome Ibrahim and Sonny to Heirs Insurance Group, and specifically to Heirs General Insurance.

“Their exceptional leadership and track record of success will further assist in executing our vision of being Nigeria’s foremost, trusted, and innovative insurance provider.

“I know that their expertise will enhance Heirs Insurance Group’s position as an industry leader, delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.”

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance arm of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents, founded and led by Tony Elumelu.

With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group, comprising Heirs General Insurance Limited, Heirs Life Assurance Limited and Heirs Insurance Brokers, serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.

Heirs Insurance Group is championing financial inclusion and leading the digital insurance play in Nigeria, demonstrating its mission to democratise access to insurance.

