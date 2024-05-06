Deportation from Lagos to Osun: Sanwo-Olu replies Adeleke

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has denied claims alleging that he authorised the eviction of Nigerians from the state to Osun.

Sanwo-Olu, in an interface with Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, said he never gave such authorisation.

He promised to conduct an immediate investigation over the alleged deportation of Osun State indigenes from Lagos to Ilesa area of Osun State.

This was contained in a statement released on Monday by the spokesperson to Osun State Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, and made available to The Eagle Online.

According to the statement: “The Sahara Reporters had on Saturday published a story about several luxury buses dropping hundreds of youth at Ilesa after allegedly rounding them up in several parts of Lagos State.

“The report was confirmed by an investigation team set up to confirm the veracity of the story by the Osun State Government.

“The state team reported that eye witness accounts confirmed the dropping of the youths in several luxurious buses by a team suspected to be from Lagos State.

“The state’s report showed that the youths were systematically dropped at Ilesa-Akure Express junction, Breweries; Ilesa – Ibodi – Iginla to Ife Express junction; Osun Ankara Express junction; Imelu Express junction; and Iperindo Express junction.

“In his interaction with the Lagos State Governor on the incident, Governor Adeleke expressed shock at the development, urging Governor Sanwoolu to look into the matter and put an end to it if the report is true.

“I spoke with my brother, Governor Sanwoolu on the matter. He too was surprised and he denied ever authorizing any such action.

“Governor Sanwoolu has promised immediate investigation to unravel the facts of the situation. The Lagos team will update us as quickly as possible.

“I am subsequently directing our security agencies in Osun to mount surveillance in and around Ilesa to track the deported youths and their destinations.

“I will update our people on this development. I urge residents to be calm while the security agencies carry out surveillance.”