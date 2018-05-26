Debate as RCCG introduces ‘genital testing’ for intending couple

The Redeemed Christian Church of God had ordered the introduction of genital testing for men and women intending to get married in the church.

The position of the church was passed down to Pastors in charge of Regions, Provinces, Heads of Departments and Units by the Assistant General overseer (Admin and Personnel), Pastor J. F. Odesola, in a May 10, 2018 circular.

Odesola said the circular was issued based on the directive of the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Titled: “Directive on Pre-Marital Examination,” the letter reads: “The Mission authority has observed the recurrence of cases of marital crisis resulting from falsehood, especially in the case of undeclared or unconfessed reproductive/genital status.

“We have the directive of the General Overseer to instruct all Missions’ outpost that forthwith, pre-marital medical examinations for intending couples should also include genital test.

“Further, Provinces are requested to register with particular (trusted) government approved hospital for the various pre-marital medical examination for intending couples.”

Since the letter became public, debates have been raging on the issue.

One of such platforms where the debate raged was on the Facebook page of a senior Editor with THISDAY Newspaper, Olawale Olaleye, who wrote: “Please, what is the meaning of the genital test the RCCG is proposing for intending couples in its denomination? I don’t really gbo English like that? Anyone willing to help?”

There had been about 100 comments on the request of Olaleye, with those for and against the move.

However, one of them by another senior journalist, Emeka Madunagu, stood out.

Madunagu, who said he was to have undergone three corrective surgeries, wrote: “Before I got married. I knew I had issues. I spent 11 years treating my issues and when I got the clear, I got married. I didn’t want to keep somebody’s daughter stranded and hoping against hope. I see nothing wrong with this. I know what I heard during visits on clinic days for men with issues down under. I can’t forget a man who was told by the specialist that he could never have a child. As the man walked away from the clinic, I was wondering how he was going to tell his wife. I also recommend genotype tests. Now, guys, start treating down under as a vital asset. A specialist said that from the age of 15, parents should take their sons for examination down under to be sure their testes are well descended and other matters ‘arising.’ Guys, wear boxers not panties. give that place as much air as possible. Watch your diet. Avoid sitting on hot surfaces. If you feel any pain around your waist or in your genitals, quickly visit a qualified specialist. Don’t pass it off as one of those things. You can judge as much as you like until you come across such a problem, then you will learn to use sense when reacting to issues.”