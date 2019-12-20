The Nigerian Governors Forum has described the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals sited in Lagos as a pride to Nigeria and Africa.

The NGF said the project would contribute immensely to Africa’s economy and help the continent attain food security when fully operational.

Kayode Fayemi, NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti, made the assertion on Friday when he led some state governors on a visit to the sites of the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemicals and Fertiliser projects at Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NGF members who visited the sites included Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; Godwin Obaseki, Edo; Dapo Abiodun, Ogun and Simon Lalong, Plateau.

Others were Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia; Bala Mohammed, Bauchi; Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, Kwara; Babagana Zulum, Borno; Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna and Ivara Esu, Deputy Governor of Cross River.

He said: “This is an inspirational initiative by the President of the Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote.

“It demonstrates the possibility where government provides the enabling environment the way the Lagos State government has done for individuals that are serious-minded and has what it takes to excel.

“This an individual that has put together a $12 billion project that we have toured almost throughout the day and had to cut it short to be able to attend to other businesses.

“This is a pride to Africa and not just to Nigeria. I don’t know anywhere in Africa you will find a complex such as this.

“I don’t think that there are many places in the world where you will find a complex as comprehensive and extensive as the one we have been privileged to tour.

“We are all looking forward to the products that will come out from this place. The plastics, the oil from the refinery and the fertilizers for our agriculture.”

He said state governments’ investment in agriculture would be given a boost by the fertiliser plant which is the largest in Africa.

The NGF chairman urged governments to continue to create an enabling environment through right incentives and policies as well as provision of infrastructure needed to attract investors to their states.

Also, Sanwo-Olu commended Dangote for taking the decision to put the strategic investment in Lagos, adding that the government would continue to do its best to support the smooth completion of the project.

He said: “This project is sited close to the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Lekki Deep Sea Port and we are bringing development to our people.

“Part of the things we are doing here is to bring a comprehensive new infrastructure to the communities.

“We are closing up on two different road connections out of this place. One will go to Epe, and another one will go to Ijebu Ode and back to Lagos.”