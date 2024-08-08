Dangote makes u-turn, says NNPC supplies 60% of its crude

In what appears to be a major shift from previous clams, the Group Chief Strategy Officer, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company, Aliyu Suleiman, on Wednesday stated that 60 percent of the crude supplied to the refinery was from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

He spoke at an interactive session of the Senate Ad-hoc committee on alleged sabotage in the Nigerian petroleum industry.

The position of Suleiman is a sharp contrast to that of the Group Chief Commercial Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Rabiu A. Umar, who claimed that NNPCL has been supplying insufficient crude for its production demand.

Umar said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kano, the Kano State capital

He said NNPCL supplies only 33 percent of crude to the refinery, disclosing that it had to look elsewhere to source the remaining 67 percent to meet its production capacity.

He added that the refinery, which has the capacity of refining 650,000 per day, could not depend on short supply from Nigeria’s national oil company.

But during his presentation, Suleiman stated that out of the five million barrels of crude oil they got in recent time, NNPCL gave them 60 percent, 20 percent imported, and 20 percent purchased.

He expressed gratitude for the strong partnership between Dangote Refinery and NNPCL, adding that this made the huge supply to Dangote possible.

He described the refinery as a baby that should be supported by all relevant stakeholders in order for it to grow and not die.

