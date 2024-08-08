PDP Crisis: Kogi LG chairmen write Damagum to dissolve State Caretaker Committee

The Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 21 Local Government Councils of Kogi State, have written the party’s National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum to demand the sack of the Senator Danjuma Laah-led State Caretaker Committee.

This demand was contained in a petition dated July 29, 2024, signed by the Chairman, Forum of Chairmen, Hon. Abejirin Olajide Johnson, and 18 others.

According to the petitioners, they all as party stakeholders in the state have collectively passed a vote of no confidence on Sen. Laah and his team over conducts inimical to the growth and stability of the party in Kogi State.

They noted that contrary to claims made by the caretaker committee chairman and secretary, the recently concluded Ad-Hoc Delegates Congress held in the state, was peaceful and adhered strictly to the party’s constitution and guidelines.

“We hereby resolve that the Caretaker Committee led by Sen. Laah Danjuma be dissolved with immediate effect in the overriding interest of the greater number of our party members across the state,” the petition partly read.

Earlier, the petitioners said, “As major stakeholders in the just concluded Ad-hoc Delegates Congress that took place Saturday, 27th July, 2024, we state unequivocally that the exercise:-

“To elect three (3) Ad-Hoc Delegates each, was done in all the 239 Electoral Wards of the 21 Local Government Areas in Kogi state;

“The process was peaceful, free, fair, and credible;

“The process was orderly, hitch-free with no single incident of suppression, malpractice, and violence;

“The Electoral Team, sent from PDP’s National Headquarters was firm, thorough, and transparent;

“In addition to the above, we:-Commend the Electoral Team for resisting desperate moves by some party leaders to manipulate and compromise the process;

“Also commend the Electoral Team for refusing and resisting every intrigues geared towards impugning their respective integrity by these party leaders;

“Further commend Ambassador Damagum, and the National Working Committee, (NWC) of our great party for ensuring that thorough, necessary processes were emplaced towards the overwhelming success of the Kogi state Ad-Hoc Delegates Congress;

“We dissociate and condemn outrightly the preposterous and mischievous statement issued by Senators Laah Danjuma and Philip Gyunka; Chairman, and Secretary Caretaker Committee of Kogi state chapter of PDP;

“The statement is total falsehood, misleading, misinforming and determined to confuse party faithful and the NWC;

“Senators Danjuma and Gyunka who know that the process was very credible and meets every requirement of Wards Election only released the statement having failed to please ‘their associates’ in manipulating the process.”

They questioned why the caretaker chairman chose to address a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) in a matter that is purely intra-party.

They added that it was a known fact that the power to superintendent over congresses lies with the National Secretariat of the party and not the state caretaker committee.

The party chairmen thereby noted that the caretaker committee, by this singular act, has conducted itself in a manner capable of bringing the party to disrepute in the eyes of not only the electoral body to which the petition was addressed but also the uninitiated public.

According to them, the action should be investigated and those found culpable appropriately sanctioned.

“It is our view that the caretaker chairman is in no position to impugn the integrity of the officers saddled by the National Secretariat to conduct the congress, since it is the same authority that appointed both parties.

“To gloss over the overriding authority of the National Secretariat and addressing a petition to INEC is an unpardonable affront that speaks volume about the true intentions of Senator Laah Danjuma and his co-travellers,” the petitioners added.

