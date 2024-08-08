Scores of tourists to attend Osun-Osogbo annual festival

No fewer than 100,000 tourists are expected to grace the Osun-Osogbo international festival which climaxed tomorrow with a procession of the maiden calabash bearer to the sacred Osun grove.

It was learnt that the streets in Isale-Osun which led to the grove have started wearing new looks as culture enthusiasts and different artists have been setting up the stage along the road.

Also, vendors of different ware were seen cleaning up space while members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, have been thronging into Osogbo, Osun State capital ahead of the grand finale scheduled to hold tomorrow, Friday.

The Group Head of Media for the event, Oyindamola Olukanni disclosed that an adequate security arrangement is in place for tourists and adherents that would grace the event.

“We are well-prepared for the upcoming event as we expect about 100,000 tourists in town. We are working closely with all security agencies to ensure a safe environment for all participants of the upcoming Osun Osogbo event.

“Rest assured, all areas in and around Osogbo are secured. We have security personnel strategically positioned throughout Osogbo, including hotels, the Groove, Ataoja’s Palace, Freedom Park, and other major touchpoints. Additionally, some security personnel will be in plainclothes to seamlessly blend in,” he said.

According to Vanguard reports, the festival commenced last month with the (Odun Egun Oba), masquerade festival, cleansing of the path (Iwo popo), and the lighting of 16-eyed lamp (Atupa Oloju meridinlogun) with the event climaxing tomorrow.

The Arugba (calabash bearer) would lead the procession of Osun goddess adherents, followed by the Ataoja to the grove where guests would be seated for official programmes, while adherents perform different spiritual atonements by the sacred river.

