DSS denies invading NLC headquarters in Abuja

The Department of State Services, DSS, has dismissed reports claiming that its operatives invaded the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It was reported that armed men, purportedly from the DSS, stormed the NLC’s office and made off with several documents on Wednesday.

According to available information, the security operatives invaded the Labour House at about 8:30pm on Wednesday.

Head of Media and Public Relations, NLC, Benson Upah, stated that the assailants ransacked the bookshop on the second floor, seizing hundreds of books and other publications.

“The invading team claimed that they were searching for seditious materials allegedly used during the #EndBadGovernance protests,” Upah said.

The NLC, however, noted that it could not immediately ascertain the full extent of the items taken during the raid.

Refuting the allegation on Thursday, DSS Spokesperson Peter Afunanya stated that the agency had no involvement in the incident.

“Good morning dear friends. Please note that the Service (DSS) did not carry out any operation at the NLC office in Abuja,” Afunanya said in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, the NLC has condemned what it described as an unlawful invasion and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the security operatives from its premises.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress condemns in its entirety this new low in security operations in Nigeria. The armed security operatives showed no legal documents permitting them to invade the premises of the Nigeria Labour Congress at the ungodly hour of the night,” the NLC said in a statement.

The NLC further expressed its dismay, noting that even during the dark days of military rule, the NLC secretariat was never subjected to such an invasion.

