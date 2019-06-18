Dangote Foundation has distributed free foodstuffs to over 3,750 women in the five local government areas of the Daura Emirate in Katsina State.

Alhaji Sani Suleiman, the Kano-based Liaison Officer of the Foundation, made this known while distributing the items to the carefully selected beneficiaries on Tuesday in Daura.

According to him, the foodstuffs include packets of spaghetti, macaroni, sugar, salt, flour and the newly introduced Dangote Cube seasoning.

Suleiman said the gesture was aimed at providing succour to the internally displaced women and those living in host communities.

He noted that 750 beneficiaries were carefully selected from each of the Daura, Sandamu, Maiadua, Baure and Zango Local Government Areas, as each woman went away with a pack of each of the commodities.

The liaison officer said the foundation had recently began the distribution of free food items to 34,000 women in the 34 local government areas in Katsina State.

According to him, Katsina metropolis got the lion share of the items because of its large population.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, 75-year-old Aisha Suleiman lauded the Dangote Foundation for the gesture and promised that they would make judicious use of the items.