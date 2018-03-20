Customs intercepts N2.55b goods in Zone A

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ of Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted various contraband with Duty Paid Value of N2.55 billion between March 1 and March 19.

The Area Controller of the Unit, Alhaji Muhammed Uba, told newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday that the seized items included 16 exotic vehicles of mostly 2017 model.

Uba said: “The intercepted goods are 7,201 bags of foreign parboiled rice; 1,172 cartons of frozen poultry products; 1,352 jerry cans of vegetable oil; 72 bales of used clothing and 46 pieces of used tyres.

“Also, 407 sacks of Pangolin scales and 629 pieces of textile Ankara material among others.

“Remarkably, among the seizures is the interception of 3,351 bags of rice and 669 jerry cans of vegetable oil intercepted along Iseyin, Oyo/Osun axis.

“The evacuation of 1,235 bags of rice from a warehouse in Ogbomosho based on credible intelligence despite resistance.

“It is important to remember that ban on importation of foreign rice through the land was meant to encourage efficiency in local production.”

The controller said that 3,351 bags of parboiled rice were smuggled by a truck carrying beer.

Uba said that Customs intercepted six of the seized vehicles along Lekki-Epe Expressway, adding that they intercepted the remaining 10 at various locations within the unit’s jurisdiction.

He said that a truck of 407 sacks of pangolin scales weighing 10,263kg and valued at N2.09 billion were evacuated from an apartment at No. 64 Opebi Rd., off Toyin Street Ikeja, Lagos within the weeks under review.

Uba said that they arrested nine suspects in connection with the 89 seizures.

He, however, commended the management of the NCS under the leadership of Retired Col. Hameed Ali, for the recommendation letters and provision of necessary logistics in facilitating the seizures.

Uba also commended the efforts of the team of customs’ operatives led by Assistant Comptroller Mutalib Sule, for their dedication toward protecting the lives and property of the citizens.