Customs in Kano, Jigawa generate N18.8b in six months

828 828

Kano-Jigawa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected over N18.8 billion as revenue from January to June.

NCS Area Comptroller, Sambo Dangadima, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria) in Kano on Wednesday.

”We have positioned our officers at strategic locations to deal decisively with all those involved in sharp practices and illegal businesses,” he said.

He said that the area command has ordered officers deployed to border posts to intensify efforts in preventing any form of smuggling.

READ ALSO:

· Prof. Lai Oso: Exit of an intellectual giant, by Vincent Akindele

· NIM charges inducted Armed Forces Officers on managerial competence

· Charly Boy’s nude photos posted after sharing Simon Ekpa’s allegedly at beach with lady while followers are ‘killed everyday in Nigeria’ + Photos

“We are battle ready to end smuggling,” he said.

Dangadima solicited the support of traditional rulers and stakeholders in sensitising residents on the negative effects of smuggling on the nation’s economy.

” We have also reached out to youths in the border communities, to assist our field officers with intelligence information that will assist in curbing all forms of smuggling activities.

“The command is a no go area for smugglers,” he said.

He also solicited the support of stakeholders in mobilising residents to shun smuggling and embrace legal means of imports and exports of local goods.

Dangadima warned smugglers and others aiding and abetting them to desist henceforth.