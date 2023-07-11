NIM charges inducted Armed Forces Officers on managerial competence

828 828

The Nigerian Institute of Management Chartered (NIM) has charged its newly inducted Armed Forces officers to display managerial and leadership competencies in all their duties.

NIM President, Dr Christiana Atako, gave the task during the Institute’s induction of the 300 officers under the Executive Training for Membership Admission (ETMA) programme on Tuesday in Lagos.

Atako said the programme which started 12 years ago had continued to deepen the professional management skills of the beneficiaries.

“I congratulate the inductees for making it to this event after rigorous and intensive lectures and subsequent evaluation.

“I hope that you have acquired enough soft skills, managerial and leadership competences that you will find handy in current and future military assignments.

“As your journey as certified professional managers begins today, a lot is expected from you by the institute, the Armed Forces and the nation.

“By affirming the institute’s code of conduct in the course of this ceremony, you have assented to be guided by it, which means that you have accepted to live the vision and values of the institute at all times.

“You must, therefore, render selfless service to the Armed Forces and the nation, live above board and continue to contribute to the strategic transformation of Nigeria,” she said.

She said that as professional managers, the armed men were expected to show commitment to upholding the standards enshrined in the institute’s code.

Atako stated that their membership of the institute provided the opportunity to develop and continuously update the acquired skills and knowledge critical to function as professional managers.

“I enjoin you to take advantage of these opportunities as part of your continuous development and avenue for advancement to the next grade of membership.

“I admonish you to be a change agent wherever and in whatever capacity you find yourself and insist on doing the right thing all the time, no matter the temptation to do otherwise.

“I strongly believe that if we all adopt the right attitude, we will help bring the change which Nigeria needs now more than ever before and I wish you the very best in your professional management careers,” she said.

The acting Deputy Commandant and Director of Joint Studies, Brig.-General Adebayo Fadaiyro, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, thanked the institute for the programme.

Fadaiyro said the programme had impacted the beneficiaries, the Armed Forces and the nation since inception.