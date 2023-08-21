CSOs protest in Kano, deliver letter to Gov. Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano State Monday received protesting youths under the aegis of Kano State Civil Society Forum and Northwest Anti Corruption Network, as they called for justice at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesters who had earlier converged at Kofar-Nasarawa, marched through the city centre to the government house to present a letter containing their demands, which Gov. Yusuf received.

The leader of the coalition and Chairman of the Kano Civil Society Forum, Ibrahim Waiya, urged the state governor to forward the letter to President Bola Tinubu.

The coalition’s demands among other things include, alleged moves by a senior lawyer to bribe the election tribunal judges in the state.

Receiving the protesters, the governor appreciated the peaceful manner of the protesters, assuring onward transmission of their letter to the president.

He also appreciated their doggedness and commitment in ensuring sustenance of democracy in the country.

The governor also told the gathering that he was confident that the president would do justice to their complaint; particularly the issue of alleged bribes of judges to manipulate the outcome of the election tribunal in Kano.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Husaini Gumel, had earlier announced a ban on all street protests as the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sits for the adoption of written addresses.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that both the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are mobilising for street protests against the tribunal sitting. NAN