The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has been commended for his prompt arrest of the five policemen, attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Tactical Squad, who allegedly collected over N700,000 via PoS from Kareem Damilari Jamiu, an Estate Agent, on Monday.

In statement on Thursday, made available to our reporter, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, a nongovernmental organisation, also commended Odumosu for recovering the N700,000 collected from Jamiu via PoS.

It was also said that the CP further recovered the N5,000 which the five policemen collected the victim.

The statement, signed by the Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, stated: “RULAAC has received with a sense of reassurance and hope in the Nigeria Police the feedback from the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police, Bala Elkana, that the Command has arrested and taken into custody the rogue police officers who engaged in hostage taking and robbery on Monday at Sagamu, Ogun State.

“RULAAC commends the Lagos State Police Commissioner and the PRO for their prompt response to the petition by the organisation, alerting it of the disgraceful development and calling on the Command to fish out the rogue officers, recover the money from them and subject them to appropriate disciplinary actions in accordance with the law.

“It is heartwarming that the Lagos State Command has by its prompt response to the complaint, demonstrated its non-tolerance for police corruption and abuse as well as determination to fish out and deal with criminals in the Police who continue to dent the image of the police.”

It will be recalled that RULAAC on Tuesday received information from Jamiu, who lives at NNPC, Sagamu, Ogun State, that a team of police officers, claiming to have come from the Police Headquarters, Ikeja, came on Monday, arrested him over allegations that he was a “cultist and a Yahoo Yahoo boy.”

The policemen would later demand the sum of N5 million from him in order to let him go, but after negotiation, the money was reduced to N100,000

Jamiu explained that he had to call friends, who assisted him in raising the N100,000, which was sent to his account.

He was taken to a filling station by the policemen, where a lady handling the PoS machine gave them cash, while Jamiu remitted money into her account.

The officers then asked him to show them the balance in his account and under pressure, he showed them.

When they saw the balance in his account, they got angry and started beating him.

He was then made to transfer N200,000 in three instalments before being allowed to go.