Soul singer, Timi Dakolo, and his celebrity photographer wife, Busola, have been invited by the police over allegations of falsehood.

The duo were invited via a letter delivered to their Lekki, Lagos State home on Saturday evening.

Policemen stormed the home of the Dakolos at about 6pm in obvious invitation over the allegation of rape levelled against the Global Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, by Busola.

The celebrity photographer accused Fatoyinbo in an interview of having raped her from when she was 16 in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The letter of invitation said Timi and Busola were invited over allegations of “criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.”

Find below the invitation letter signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, IGP Special Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters, Abuja, Kolo Yusuf: