The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has said the Coronavirus Disease will spread to virtually every state in the country.

As at Wednesday, the 407 in the country were spread across 22 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The affected states apart from the FCT are Lagos, Osun, Kano, Edo, Oyo, Ogun, Katsina, Bauchi, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Kwara, Delta, Ondo, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Niger.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said: “What we are trying to achieve, and it’s very important for Nigerians to understand, is a landscape where we can continue our work in responding, while we restart parts of the economy.

“We are responding to something, at the moment, across 22 states.

“But it will grow to almost every state in Nigeria.

“There is no reason it won’t.

“It is a respiratory virus.

“So, what we are trying to achieve right now, in the short term, is not to stop transmission, because we know that will be very difficult to do.

“No country in the world has achieved that.”