COVID-19: Church services, Juma’at prayers suspended in Niger

The Niger State Government on Thursday directed the suspension of all congregational and weekly Friday prayers in all mosques across the State in the wake of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, further disclosed that the State Government has also suspended Sunday services in all churches in the State.

The SSG, who is the Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19, explained that the suspension of Jumma’at prayers and church services comes as part of the precautionary measures being taken to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matane appealed to the people of the State to abide by all instructions and guidelines issued by the Government, saying that Coronavirus risks increase with mass gatherings.

According to him: “Government has a duty to work with all religious leaders and other stakeholders with a view to ensuring that everything humanly possible is done to reduce the chance of the virus taking root and spreading in the State.

“As part of the required containment measures, we have already ordered the closure of Public and Private Schools as well as Tertiary Institutions for 30 days imposed curfew and suspended all public gatherings across the State.”

Matane called on Nigerlites to show more understanding and teamwork while the pandemic lasts and prayed for God’s protection over the spread of the COVID-19 in the State.