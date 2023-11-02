Court restrains Rivers lawmakers from impeaching Fubara

A Rivers State High Court of Isiokpo Division on Wednesday issued an interim injunction restraining the state House of Assembly and the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, from impeaching Governor Siminalaye Fubara.

Also restrained are the Deputy Speaker, Clerk and state Chief Judge, Justice Simeon Chibuzor-Amadi.

The Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Ben Whyte, issued the order following the deposition of the Motion Ex Parte filed by Damian Okoro (SAN) on behalf of the governor against the defendants.

READ ALSO:

Gusau promises NFF support for futsal, beach soccer

Group wants Court of Appeal President to disown Plateau political actors

Ministers justify supplementary budget, Wike vows to demolish abandoned buildings

The court further restrained “the defendants and their agents, privies, proxies and representatives from initiating, continuing or proceeding with the process of the removal of the claimant from office as the governor of Rivers”.

The defendants were also restrained by the order of the court from “interfacing with and/or preventing the claimant from carrying out the duties and functions of his office as governor, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice”.

Moreover, the judge ordered the parties in the case to maintain the status quo by not doing anything in furtherance of the purported impeachment of the applicant as governor.

The case was later adjourned to November 14, 2023 for hearing.