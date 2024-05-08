Court remands woman, 25, over alleged N4.5m fraud

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 25-year-old woman, Yakubu Ifedayo, in a correctional centre in Ado-Ekiti over alleged N4.5 million fraud.

The defendant of Covenant Avenue, Ajebamidele Street in Ado-Ekiti, is facing a charge of fraud.

The police prosecutor, Insp Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between July 2023 and April in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale alleged that the defendant obtained the sum of N4.5 million from Ogungbemi Ayodeji.

He said that the defendant collected the amount from the complainant that is based in Dubai, who happened to be her fiancé for the preparation of their wedding.

In the process, the defendant cut off the line of the complainant and since then, she was not reachable.

Oriyomi said that the offence contravened Section 329 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against her.

Counsel for the defendant, Akinbobola Akingbade, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application, saying there is the likelihood the defendant will jump bail, because she disappeared immediately the offence was committed.

The Chief Magistrate, Olarewaju Owoleso, consequently, ordered the remand of the defendant in the correctional centre.

He adjourned the case until June 13, for mention.