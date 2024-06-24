Court remands two students over alleged attempted murder

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Monday remanded two teenage students, in a correctional facility in Ibadan for allegedly attempting to murder a student.

The duo, whose addresses were not provided were charged with conspiracy and attempted murder.

The Magistrate, M. Olagbenro, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the Police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 10, for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Foluke Adedosu, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offence on May 21, at about 2.40pm at Saint Louis Secondary School, Molete, Ibadan.

She alleged that the duo conspired and unlawfully attempted to cause the death of a 14-year-old student of the school, by matcheting him on his head.

Adedosu said the offence contravened Sections 516 and 320 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2,000.