Court remands man for stealing electric cables valued N2.8m

A Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, has ordered that an unemployed man, Murtala Abdullahi, be remanded in prison custody pending sentencing for stealing electric wires valued over N2.8 million.

The police charged Abdullahi with criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Munir Sani, convicted Abdullahi and adjourned the case until March 1 for sentencing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the complainant, Adama Monday of Gwagwalada, Abuja, reported the matter at Gwagwalada Police Station on Feb. 12.

Tanko said that the convict on the same day, in company of one Shehu now at large, trespassed into the complainant’s house and removed electric wires valued at N2.8 million.

He said that some of the wires were recovered in the convict’s possession.

The offence, he said, contravened the provision of Section 97 of the Penal Code.

According to the relevant section, whoever commits criminal conspiracy shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months or with fine or with both.

Section 348 states that whoever commits criminal trespass shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine which may extend to N100 (One hundred Naira) or with both.

While, Section 287 states that whoever commits theft shall be punished with imprisonment for a term, which may extend to five years or with fine or with both.