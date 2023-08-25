Court remands farmer over attempted murder

A Makurdi Magistrates’ Court has ordered that a 41-year- old farmer, Akember Ikpior, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged attempt to kill a fellow farmer.

Ikpior, who lives in Adeke Village in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue, was charged with criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide on one Azenda Ikyor.

However, the Magistrate, Ada Jack, did not take his plea for want of jurisdiction.

Jack adjourned the matter until October 9, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. James Ewaoche told the court that the case was reported at the State CID, Makurdi on July 14, via a petition written to the Benue Commissioner of Police by Ikyor.

Ewaoche said the petitioner stated that while he was working on his farm behind Welfare Quarters, Makurdi, on June 20, with one Isaac Kumafan, armed men stormed his farm and attacked them.

He stated that one of the armed men whom he saw and identified as the suspect (Ikpior), pursued him with a gun, fired at him but missed, and he managed to escape.

“The prosecutor said the suspect was arrested during a police investigation and an empty shell of AK-47 rifle was recovered from the scene of the crime.

According to the prosecutor, other members of the gang are still at large.

Ewaoche said the offences contravened sections 97 and 230 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.