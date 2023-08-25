APC Women Leadership: Lawmaker wants Cross River’s support for party’s decision

Rep. Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) has appealed to APC members in Cross River to support the party’s decision that saw the emergence of Dr Mary Alile as its new Women Leader.

Idahosa, who represents Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar Friday.

While calling for understanding from the party’s faithful in Cross River, he urged them to look at the wider picture and support the party’s new national women leader.

He explained that it was a “unique political peculiarity” that saw to the political permutation that favoured the zoning of the seat to Edo.

Idahosa noted that in the recent appointment of ministers, each state was entitled to one minister, with each geographical region also entitled to a nominee.

“You will recall that the state (Cross River) was given two slots, the state won a slot in addition to the South South zone, Edo and other states in the zone had just one.

“It was fair and justifiable that the National Woman leadership be allotted to another South-South state, with Edo benefiting,” he said.

Idahosa therefore pleaded with the people of Cross River to work together with the president and Edo, to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The lawmaker, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Health Care Services, urged the APC leaders and members in Cross Rivers to forego any planned protests against the selection of Alile.

He appealed to them to focus their efforts on building the party and assist the president to deliver on the much needed dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According to him, this passionate appeal is a call for our esteemed party leaders and members in Cross Rivers to reconsider their stance.

“Let us join hands with Dr Alile and collaborate with her with unwavering determination.

“By doing so, we can propel the APC towards fulfilling the expectations of our fellow Nigerians.

“Together, let us foster party unity, focus on progress, and contribute to the realisation of the democratic dividends that our nation rightfully deserves.”