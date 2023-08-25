FUTA mourns student’s death

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) has mourned the sudden demise of one of its students , Ayomide Akeredolu, who died on Thursday in the course of a sudden bout of illness.

The Director, Corporate Communication of the university, Adegbenro Adebanjo, in a statement on Friday in Akure, said that Akeredolu slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention to resuscitate him at the school’s health centre failed with doctors recording that he was brought in dead .

“The student was rushed to the Health Centre at about 8:50 pm on Thursday August 24. He was brought in dead. Efforts to resuscitate him through Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive.

“He was subsequently taken to the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure by the medical personnel on duty inside the university ambulance.

“Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad development . The management joins them to mourn at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

“May the Good Lord grant his soul eternal repose and give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he stated.

The university’s spokesman, however, explained that due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Centre, students embarked on a peaceful protest on Friday to show their feelings.

“It is important to point out that the protest was not directly related to the death of the student.

“The representative of the students, at a meeting with the university’s management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacuna in the process of accessing services at the health centre.

“The management in the course of the meeting directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

“The corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter, and to the satisfaction of the students.

“Again we commiserate with the family of our beloved student and pray for comfort from the Lord,” he said.