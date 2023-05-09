Court remands accused for robbing  tricyclists at filling station

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 36-year-old driver, Martins Adaranijo, who allegedly robbed two men of their tricycles worth over N2 million.

The Magistrate, M. C. Ayinde, did not take the plea of the defendant.

Ayinde ordered that Adaranijo should be kept at the Kirikiri custodial facility until May 30, pending the advice of the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The driver, whose address was not stated, is charged with conspiracy and robbery.

The prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that he committed the offences on January 6 at Total Petrol Station, Epe, Lagos State.

Oke said that the defendant and others at large robbed Ahmadu Abdullahi and Usman Abdullahi of two tricycles, both worth N2,430, 000.

Oke said that the defendant and his accomplices went to the filling station, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, and robbed people of their belongings.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested at a hide out.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.